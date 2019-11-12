Akshay Kumar Makes Way For Aamir Khan For A Solo Christmas Release! Bachchan Pandey Postponed?

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films consist of some mind-blowing plots, right from Bachchan Pandey to Good Newwz, Akshay’s bag of films is full of various genres & interesting subjects. Currently, Khiladi Kumar is basking in the glory of Housefull 4 which has just entered the 200 crore club.

Akshay, some time ago, announced Bachchan Pandey for Christmas 2020 clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. But, now the news coming in is that Akshay could make a move to give Aamir a solo release.

According to a report published in Times Of India, it’s stated that the scripting of the film is taken more time than expected and Akshay has a lot on his plate. With Bell Bottom coming into the picture too, the time frame for Khiladi Kumar has tightened and he’ll need things to escalate fast. Bell Bottom is coming on January 22nd, that is 3 weeks after the previously planned release of Bachchan Pandey. Now, it seems Akshay will fully concentrate on Bell Bottom.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Bachchan Pandey marks the tenth collaboration between Nadiadwala and Akshay. The duo earlier worked together in films like Heyy Babyy, Jaan-E-Mann, Waqt Humara hai and the Housefull franchise.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!