When Ashutosh Gowarikar released the trailer of his upcoming period war drama, Panipat featuring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, fans began making instant comparisons between Arjun Kapoor’s look and acting to that of Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. And now, costume designer Neeta Lulla has finally broken her silence on these comparisons.

Speaking to Mid-Day in a recent interview, Neeta opened up about working with Ashutosh Gowarikar for Panipat. “When I am working with Gowariker, I am not a costume designer, but a costume technician. He gives you a lot of freedom. Working on a historical involves reading the script several times to understand the characters. You are dressing the characters, and not actors.”

She further shut all the naysayers and critics by saying, “Panipat is set in the same era as Bajirao Mastani. So, how do I change the references? Sadashivrao Bhau [Arjun Kapoor’s character] is the nephew of Bajirao Peshwa. Parvati Bai [Sanon’s character] is Sadashivrao’s wife. I cannot change history to make the costumes look different.”

Neeta concluded saying, “We were shooting in the heat and the armor that he wears weighed a ton, but there was no way he could get rid of it. We picked up sarees from Kolhapur and Pune, and then I mixed [the prints] and re-stitched them. We added special touches to her hairdo by way of clips that bore figures of birds and butterflies.”

Speaking about Panipat, the Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial also features Monish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapuri and Zeenat Aman among others in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a 6th December, 2019 release.

