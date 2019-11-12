Disha Patani Is Now An Owner Of 1.50 Crore’s Range Rover!

Bollywood and its love for fancy vehicles go hand in hand and the latest one to join the list is B-Town hottie Disha Patani. A few days ago, the Bharat actress shared a picture on her Instagram account in which she was seen posing with a white Range Rover. And now, if we go by the registration copy that is going viral on the internet, the owner of the SUV is Disha herself.

In the viral pic of registration copy, we can see Disha Patani’s name as an owner with being registered in Mumbai (West) locality. The price of the given model is estimated around 1.50 crores-1.80 crores.

Meanwhile, recently the actress slayed her dressing game during the Muhurat pooja of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She chose a pristine white ensemble for the mahurat puja of her upcoming film “Radhe“, starring Salman Khan and directed by Prabhudheva.

This is the second time Disha will share screen space with superstar Salman after “Bharat“.

At the mahurat, she looked stunning in a white-and-gold sharara, with floral prints in the lower part.

She captioned the image: “‘Radhe’ muhurat pooja.”

In “Radhe”, Salman plays a cop once again. The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film “Wanted”, which saw him playing an undercover cop, and the upcoming “Dabangg 3”, which sees him return as Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

“Radhe“, scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year, credits the superstar’s brother Sohail Khan as producer.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!