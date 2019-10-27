Good Newwz Still Ft. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh & Others Is HOTNESS Galore

Not only this Diwali brings a Housefull of Akshay Kumar’s comedy but also Good Newwz as the actor along with the sizzling divas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, treated us with a sassy picture from the sets! Not to forget Diljit Dosanjh, who deserves a special mention for his innocence and cuteness!

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter last evening to share a picture of the cast who looked amazing in shimmery attires. While Kareena rocked a feathery black outfit with boots, Kiara on the other hand literally looked red hot! The boys, Akshay and Diljit, looked no less as they posed in shades alongside Badshah and Hardy Sandhu. The still seems to be from a song as one can notice dancers in the background and the complete party themed backdrop. Akki even hinted the same in his caption.

“#GoodNewwz straight from me to you!! I give you this Legendary cast on the Dance Floor this Christmas 🎁 Lucky You, LuckyMe 🤩 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @raj_a_mehta @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @HARRDYSANDHU @Its_Badshah,” Akshay Kumar captioned the picture.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, another video of the leading ladies, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, is going viral on the internet where they could be seen throwing sass like confetti! They could be seen versing PHAT (Pretty Hot And Tempting) in their own style and we’re drooling already.

See the video below:

The movie which was earlier titled Good News, got a slight change in its name. The film is now called Good Newwz.

While wishing Akshay on his 52nd birthday on Monday, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film, brought the title change to fans’ notice with his tweet.

Good Newwz is a laugh riot, family drama in which Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple and trying for a baby.

Good Newwz will release on December 27.

