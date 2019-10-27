Bigil Box Office Day 3 (Advance Booking): Thalapathy Vijay’s Diwali Dhamaka Is Going To Be LOUD!

Bigil Box Office Day 3 (Advance Booking): Thalapathy Vijay has gifted a perfect Diwali gift to his fans with Bigil and it has been getting the love it deserves.

Let’s analyse the advance booking of its day 3 through the major regions around the country.

Bengaluru:

It’s a mirror situation for Bengaluru right now because the advance booking is similar to yesterday. With 10% of houseful shows, 50% of the shows are filling fast.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad, too, is more or less similar to yesterday. It seems the total collections will be in the same range. 45-50% shows are filling fast while the amount of houseful shows is a little better than yesterday.

Chennai:

Riot = 100% is still going on in Chennai. Apart from a couple of shows available, rest all of them are either filling fast or already houseful. It remains the biggest contributor of all.

Kochi:

Surprisingly, Kochi has picked up and has headed towards a 50-60% filling fast shows by the evening. Some of the show will also start getting full because the filling fast ones are low on remaining tickets.

Mumbai & Delhi:

Mumbai has jumped up high on its day 3. With over 75% shows filling fast and many of them already sold out, it seems every show will be full in a couple of hours. Delhi, with its limited shows, registers 75% of filling fast occupancy.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!