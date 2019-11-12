Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Take A Party Break From The Shoot

Aamir Khan announced his next Laal Singh Chaddha and has been trending with a new update each passing day. While the team has been prepping for quite some time, began shooting recently and seems like they took some time off from the sets decided to party and pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir having a gala with the team went viral.

In the pictures that went viral, Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao was also seen alongside Aamir and Kareena. The pictures have them in a restraint where they can be seen having fun while posing for the pictures.

Meanwhile, pictures from the set on the film have been dropping on the internet since the past two days and have become the highlights. However, the pictures also gave out one of Aamir’s and Kareena’s looks from the film.

Aamir was seen as a turban with a long and bushy beard. He was dressed in formal shirts and high waist pants. His clothes did replicate Tom Hanks from the original. Kareena, on the other hand, had a very minimal look where he was seen wearing a plain salwar suit and almost no makeup with hair tied in a simple bun.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Oscar-winning Hollywood cult film Forrest Gump. The film is being directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan and is written by Atul Kulkarni.

Aamir Khan recently released the logo of the film with a song composed by Pritam and it was loved and praised by the audience.

