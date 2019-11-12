Scoob: An Animated Film On Scooby-Doo Gets Its Release Date In India, Check It Out

Zac Efron’s animated movie “Scoob!” will release in India on May 15, 2020.

The first animated film of the franchise will bring Scooby-Doo and the gang on the big screen for another adventure as they solve a new mystery.

Efron will voice character of Fred, Amanda Seyfried voices Daphne, Gina Rodriguez voices Velma, Will Forte voices Shaggy, and longtime Scooby voice actor Frank Welker returns to voice the ever-popular character for the movie.

“Scoob!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc.

After solving hundreds of cases, Scooby and the gang will face their biggest and most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse”, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy.

Directed by Tony Cervone, the voice cast of the film will also include Kiersey Clemons, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan and Mark Wahlberg.

The film will be distributed in India by Warner Bros. Pictures.

