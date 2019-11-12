Shweta Tiwari: “There Are So Many Who Are Married But Still Have Boyfriend & Girlfriends”

Shweta Tiwari, who was a very popluar face on television is all set to return to the small screen with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan alongside TV veteran, Varun Badola. While, Shweta has often made headlines owing to her work this time the Begusarai actress is hitting news due to her second failed marriage with actor Abhinav Kohli.

For those unaware, Shweta was previously married to Raja Chaudhary with whom she called it quits after accusing the later of domestic violence. The couple has a daughter named Palak.

And now lashing out to all those who are questioning her second failed marriage too, Shweta has been quoted by ETimes saying, “I want to ask those people who are saying how can her marriage go wrong even for the second time. I want to ask them why can’t things go wrong. At least, I have the courage to face it and come out in open and talk about the problem. Whatever, I am doing today is for the betterment of my family and my kids. There are so many people out there who are married but still have boyfriend and girlfriends. I think I am better than them at least I have guts to come out and say dude I don’t want to stay with you. I am doing all this without thinking people would judge me or what you people are going to write about me.”

She further said, “I want to send message across to all the females who shy away from talking about troubles in their married life because they fear of being judged. They will go through the pain and will silently tolerate everything and won’t give good life to their kids. So ladies please don’t bear the pain and come out and talk about it.”

