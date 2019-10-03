Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar To Be Paired With Housefull 4’s Love Interest Kriti Sanon?

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon along with the Housefull 4 team may be busy promoting their upcoming reincarnation comedy, but it looks like there’s a surprise already planned for their fans! If the gossip grapevine is to be referred to, post-playing Akki’s love interest in Housefull 4, Kriti has been roped in for his upcoming project, Bachchan Pandey too.

Yes, you heard it right! Reports doing the rounds suggest that the idea came from Sajid Nadiadwala, who was the producer for Kriti’s debut movie, Heropanti, and is also currently backing Housefull 4. Furthermore, director Farhad Samji was happy with the idea too.

A source close to Peeping Moon reveals the same as, “Sajid, who gave Kriti her Bollywood break with Heropanti in 2014, and then cast her in Housefull 4 this year, was keen on casting her again in Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay. Director Farhad Samji, who worked with Kriti in Housefull 4, was also of the same opinion and that’s how the actress bagged the role.

Wow! Kriti is clearly under the radar of filmmakers, especially after the success of Luka Chuppi. In fact, her sister Nupur Sanon is also making her debut in a music video alongside Akshay Kumar.

Though in bits and pieces, we’ve seen Akshay and Kriti’s chemistry in the trailer of Housefull 4 and the song Ek Chumma, and they undoubtedly make a great pair. Now with Bachchan Pandey, if the reports are true, let’s see what the makers have planned as a treat this time!

Bachchan Pandey is slated for a Christmas 2020 release.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from Housefull 4 – Akshay Kumar has Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi in the pipeline. Kriti, on the other hand, has Panipat.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!