From Sonam Kapoor To Anushka Sharma – Jewellery Inspiration From The Real Brides Of Bollywood!

An Indian bridal outfit is never complete without the right set of jewellery to match with it. With all eyes adorning the bride, it is important for you to pick jewellery that makes you feel truly special on your big day. And what better inspiration than the real brides of Bollywood?

From Sonam Kapoor to Anushka Sharma – here’s a look at our top picks:

Bipasha Basu

It may have been more than three years since Bipasha Basu tied the knot as a beautiful Indian bride but her jewellery choice is considered remarkable even today. She decided to adorn a stunning Royal Rajasthani styled Jadau and Polki set. Her necklace was meticulously crafted with kundan and polki, complemented with green emeralds. The best takeaway from her bridal look was the smart use of maangtika, traditional nose ring and jhumkas to enhance the neckpiece. Even the haathphools were beautifully studded with polki, gold and pearls.

Vidya Balan

If you want to go for a traditional South Indian look, Vidya Balan is the diva to follow. She kept her bridal look authentic with heavy gold jewellery in temple design. Her neckpiece was subtle yet attractive and perfectly paired with beautiful gold earrings. This look has inspired several brides to opt for royal yet simple gold jewellery that not only looks exquisite but also celebrates tradition.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s bridal look has been a source of style inspiration for Indian brides around the globe. She chose a statement mathapatti to match the subtle hues of her lehenga and paired it perfectly with layered polki necklace and jhumkas in jadau, pink spinel and pearls. Her ensemble made the best of subtle colours to create the ideal day-wedding look.

Sonam Kapoor

The rightly crowned fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor was a trendsetter even as a bride. She chose the perfect jewellery to match her bright red lehenga – layered gold pieces with bright precious stones for a pop of colour. She gave the traditional nose ring a miss and instead wore a heavy Matha Patti with a statement gold choker and lovely red Chooda, creating the perfect blend of tradition and style.

Neha Dhupia

The stunning diva’s Anand Karaj look with pastel hues and regal jewellery is the ideal pick for a cosy Gurudwara wedding. Dhupia kept the outfit simple with a pastel lehenga but looked true to her queen like personality with a heavy polki neckpiece. The look was completed with matching pair of jhumkas and a sleek maang-tikka – the right mix of minimal yet opulent.

Tara Sutaria

Along with these real brides of Bollywood, you can also take inspiration from Hazoorilal Legacy’s fresh brand ambassador, the very glamorous Tara Sutaria. In their latest campaign together, she dazzles in stunning diamond earrings complimented with colourful precious stones. Her confidence and charisma are embodied in the choice of jewellery, much like the modern bride of today.

From traditional bridal looks that are timeless in their appeal to diamond jhumka designs inspired by glamorous divas such as Tara Sutaria, brides-to-be today are spoiled for choice when it comes to jewellery. It is most important to pick pieces that reflect your personality and match the overall mood of your bridal look.

