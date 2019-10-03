Avatar is one of the best Hollywood films ever made. A few months ago, Bollywood actor Govinda revealed that she turned this James Cameron directorial. The Hero No. 1 actor also shared that it was him who suggested Cameron the film’s title. Another actor who recently revealed turning down Avatar is Matt Damon.

Matt Damon told British GQ in an interview that he would have made at least $250 million if he had said yes to the film. However, he was busy shooting for Jason Bourne movies and hence, couldn’t manage time for Avatar.

Matt said, “And when he offered it to me, he goes: ‘Now, listen. I don’t need anybody. I don’t need a name for this, a named actor. If you don’t take this, I’m gonna find an unknown actor and give it to him, because the movie doesn’t really need you. But if you take the part, I’ll give you 10% of the film’s profits’.”

Matt Damon revealed that he left more money on the table than any other actor. He also regrets not working with James Cameron.

The actor added, “I realized in having to say no that I was probably passing on the chance to ever work with him. So that sucked and that’s still brutal. But my kids are all eating. I’m doing OK.”

Coming to the film, Australian actor Sam Worthington played the lead role in Avatar.

