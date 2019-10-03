Roger Federer Asks For Bollywood Classics, Fans Suggest Aamir Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Films! See Tweets

A lot of international personalities ask their fans to suggest some interesting movies or TV shows to watch. Recently, Tennis player Roger Federer asked his fans on Twitter to suggest him a Bollywood classic.

As soon as the sportsman tweeted it, his reply section was full of interesting replies. People started suggesting him films by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and many others. Some people even suggested him Arbaaz Khan movies so that he could know about his doppelganger.

Suggestions varied from Sholay, Dangal to Swades and Chak De India.

Roger Federer tweeted, “A Bollywood classic maybe? 🤷‍♂️”.

One of the fans replied – “Bollywood movies in IMDb Top 100

1) Tare Zameen Par (2007)

2) 3 Idiots (2009)

3) Dangal (2016)

Oscar Nominated movies:

1) Lagaan (2001)

2) Mother India (1957)

3) Salaam Bombay (1988)”.

Another tweeted, “Swades

Chak De India

My Name Is Khan

Veer Zaara

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Roger that 🤘”.

Some users suggested him Salman Khan films only so that Roger Federer could see his doppelganger Arbaaz. A fan replied, “You should start with the Movies of Salman Khan,He has so many classic movies in his filmography..

P.S. – His brother is your look-alike..”

Well, with so many suggestions, we wonder which movie the Tennis player will end up watching.

According to you which film/films are a Bollywood classic? Let us know in the comments below.

