Joker’s Preparation Left Joaquin Phoenix “Very Frustrated”; Here’s Why!

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker opened to rave reviews from the critics and the audience. People are impressed and stunned by Joaquin’s spectacular act. The complexity and darkness his character possesses have come on screen with conviction.

To give such a stellar performance, Joaquin had to prep to his best. It wasn’t a cakewalk for the actor to portray a character who feels different than the people around him. In an interview with USA Today, the ‘Her’ movie actor revealed that it was frustrating for him to prep for the role of Arthur Fleck aka Joker.

Joaquin said, “When we were prepping for it, I felt very frustrated because I couldn’t lock on anything that felt like a foundation for the character. And at some point, I realized that was the (expletive) point. He was unstable.”

Joaquin further shared that playing the twisted and dark character Arthur Fleck or Joker didn’t negatively affect him psychologically.

The talented actor said, “As humans, we’re so malleable – it’s probably how we survive and adjust and adapt,” he says. When making a movie, “my whole life changes. I go to a new city, I’m living in a new place. I don’t have photos from home or anything that reminds me of my life.”

He added, “I don’t know that you know how it changes you, or whether it does. But I certainly don’t have any great actor stories about having nightmares or (stuff) like that. Honestly, I had so much fun making this.”

Well, Joaquin Phoenix has indeed done a great job in Joker and many people have shared on social media that he deserves an Oscar for the performance.

