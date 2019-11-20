KGF Actor Yash On His Stardom: “I Built My Career Brick-By-Brick”

Actor Yash who rose to fame with KGF is one of the most popular Kannada actors in the industry. His film, KGF did extremely well at the box office and shattered quite a few records too. His fan base became really huge post the film and recently announced that he and his wife are expecting baby number two!

Behind a successful actor are a lot of factors which you people are generally not aware of. Talking about the hardships in the industry during an interview, actor Yash revealed how he build his career brick by brick. “One film doesn’t change the fate of a person. It is a process, what one has done over a period of time sometimes come together as a force. I did not become a star overnight. I built my career brick-by-brick. There was years of hard work behind me before KGF happened,” said Yash.

Yash is one of the actors who doesn’t like to talk about the film once it’s released. He revealed, “The success of KGF is not ultimate and I would never like to rest on my laurels. I speak about my films till it hit the screens. Once it is out, I will not talk about it. And if the movie turns out to be a hit, I would not open my mouth at all. Because it might make you lose your focus.”

On the work front, he is currently shooting for KGF Chapter 2 which also stars Sanjay Dutt in a prominent role and the film releases next year.

