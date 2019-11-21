Virat Kohli Inspires Tanuj Virwani For His Character In Inside Edge 2

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who is awaiting the launch of the second season of web show Inside Edge 2, has shared that he tried to follow Team India skipper Virat Kohli’s diet to get in shape for his character.

Virat, who is known to be a vegan recently said that he felt much better in life after turning vegetarian last year.

“Saw game-changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realize what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I’ve never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian,” Kohli had tweeted.

And it is this diet of Virat that has inspired Tanuj a lot.

“I wanted to get into a certain shape for the new season and after doing some research I managed to track down Kohli’s diet plan . Afterall, if you need inspiration to get into shape, you got to seek it from the best. It was really tough in the beginning but slowly and gradually I mentally conditioned myself into believing that if he can do it, so can I. Its all about mind over matter,” Tanuj, said.

Though Tanuj has not completely turned vegan, he has stopped eating red meat.

Apart from Inside Edge 2, Tanuj, who is the son of actress Rati Agnihotri, will also be seen in shows like Cartel and Code M.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!