It was just a few days ago when a renowned entertainment portal reported news surrounding a fall out between director Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar. The report further stated about the issues taking place on Sooryavanshi sets and how Karan Johar was turning into a mediator to solve the issues. Now, another such incident has taken place with Dil Bechara, and production house Fox Star has now quashed the false rumours.

Few days ago, several rumours were rife that Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara may witness a digital release instead of a theatrical release, just like the former’s Drive. However, the reports were quashed when the leads announced that the movie will witness a theatrical release next year. However, the aforesaid entertainment portal today morning reported that Fox Star is in conversation with Amazon Prime regarding a digital release, even after making the big announcement.

The production house took to their Twitter handle and requoted the tweet, clarifying that such news is nothing but mere rumours and there’s no truth to it. “THIS IS FAKE NEWS,” wrote Fox Star Hindi’s official handle.

THIS IS FAKE NEWS https://t.co/L5a3SPD8ml — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) November 21, 2019

Previously, Akshay and Rohit had rubbished rumours regarding their fall out with a hilarious video where they both could be seen indulging in a fake fight.

Furthemore, regarding the mediator part, even Karan Johar took to his twitter and reacted in a hilarious manner. Karan tweeted, “this is something even I can’t mediate!!!! @akshaykumar #RohitShetty #KatrinaKaif”

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with 2 instalments of Singham featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. Recently the trio Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay even shot for the climax of the film.

Starring Katrina opposite Akshay, the film is set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2020, and has turned out to be one of the most-anticipated films of the year.

