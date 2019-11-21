Taapsee Pannu Is Letting Go All The Filters On Neha Dhupia’s Show; Says Urvashi Rautela Needs A New Stylist

Taapsee Pannu is not the one who minces words. Time and again the Mission Mangal has been vocal about things. Recently gracing Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha where she face Neha’s rapid fire and we must say she had some real fierce answers.

Taapsee while being candid spoke how Urvashi Rautela needs a new stylist and how Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor would not have got a second film if he was not from a film family.

She was asked which actress needs a new stylist and Taaapsee named the Pagalpanti actress Urvashi Rautela. She said, “I think she has got a great body, I would love to see better clothes and not just the kind that show only the body.”

Further when she was asked which of the actor would have been nowhere if he/she did not have famous parents. She named Harsh Varrdhan, who is the son of veteran superstar Anil Kapoor. Harsh made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya and went on to do Bhavesh Joshi later. Both the films did not work as they were expected to.

Taapsee said, “Whatever I have seen of him till now, I think it would have been pretty difficult to get a second film after a not so appreciated debut. If I would have been in his position, I wouldn’t have got a second film,”

Taapsee who is known for her acting skills also opened up how Jacqueline Fernandez and Vicky Kaushal is the worst co-stars to work with. She said, “She has so freaking hot body because I was struggling to match up to her in Judwaa 2. I was just like I just hope that I don’t put myself to shame,” she said. Talking about Vicky, she said, “I am always so conscious that I should not lose out to him in a scene because he is just so good.”

Taapsee worked with Jacqueline in Judwaa 2 which also had Varun Dhawan and with Vicky in Manmarziyaan that starred Abhishek Bachchan alongside them.

