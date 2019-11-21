Allu Arjun Shares An Adorable Picture Of Daughter Arha With A Cute Birthday Wish

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun who has been busy filming the final portions of his much-awaited Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo recently flew off to Dubai with his family for a small break following his daughter Arha’s birthday.

Allu Arjun who is quite active on Social media this afternoon shared an adorable picture of his daughter with a cute wish as she celebrates her 3rd birthday today.

The star actor along with the picture wrote: “Happy Birthday to my lil angel ARHA #alluarha”

Happy Birthday to my lil angel ARHA 😘 #alluarha pic.twitter.com/rXYOXmpJpn — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 21, 2019

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy too took on Instagram to share an adorable picture on her story.

Talking about the picture one gets to see the father-daughter duo of Allu Arjun and Arha on sitting by the swimming pool.

Allu Arjun fans too took on Twitter to wish Arha a happy birthday with pictures and heartfelt wishes.

Once Again 🤔 Happy Birthday 🎂

Arha Papa God Bless You 😇#HBDAdorableAlluArha 💥✌️ pic.twitter.com/2XnI5Km0OF — Allu Bunny (@Bannu_Aadhf17) November 21, 2019

many more happy returns of the day to our cute little princess Allu Arha😘 #HBDAdorableAlluArha pic.twitter.com/Yw5Ksld0jh — Aravind Sarainodu (@AravindSaraino2) November 21, 2019

Happy Birthday to our cutiee Arha Bangaram Mamuni 😘😘#HBDAdorableAlluArha ❤❤❤

@alluarjun pic.twitter.com/Cu1NCWNf8j — Allu Arjun Fans Club Bangladesh (@DhAlluArjunfcBD) November 20, 2019

Talking about the actor’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the romantic drama venture has Allu Arjun opposite Pooja Hegde in lead.

The film is been helmed by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

The Allu Arjun starrer will hit big screens on 12th January in Telugu and Malayalam languages.

