Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun who has been busy filming the final portions of his much-awaited Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo recently flew off to Dubai with his family for a small break following his daughter Arha’s birthday.

Allu Arjun who is quite active on Social media this afternoon shared an adorable picture of his daughter with a cute wish as she celebrates her 3rd birthday today.

Allu Arjun Shares An Adorable Picture Of Daughter Arha With A Cute Birthday Wish
Allu Arjun Shares An Adorable Picture Of Daughter Arha With A Cute Birthday Wish

The star actor along with the picture wrote: “Happy Birthday to my lil angel ARHA #alluarha”

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy too took on Instagram to share an adorable picture on her story.

Daddy's Little Girl: Allu Arjun Shares An Adorable Picture Of Daughter Arha With A Cute Birthday Wish

Talking about the picture one gets to see the father-daughter duo of Allu Arjun and Arha on sitting by the swimming pool.

Allu Arjun fans too took on Twitter to wish Arha a happy birthday with pictures and heartfelt wishes.

Talking about the actor’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the romantic drama venture has Allu Arjun opposite Pooja Hegde in lead.

The film is been helmed by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

The Allu Arjun starrer will hit big screens on 12th January in Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here