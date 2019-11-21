Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Update:  Allu Arjun’s Song OMG Daddy To Release Tomorrow

Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas’s directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is in news all across for all right reasons. The film starring Tollywood star Allu Arjun is one of the most anticipated releases in the South. Post garnering overwhelming response for the first two songs, unplugged version of Samajavaragamana and party track Ramuloo Ramulaa, the makers are all set to unveil the third song.

It was only last week when the makers unveiled the teaser of the third song from the film which has been titled OMG Daddy. The teaser featuring Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha and son Ayaan, was very much liked by the cine-goers.

The latest news related to OMG Daddy is that the full song featuring Allu Arjun will be unveiled tomorrow at 4:05 pm.

It was yesterday evening when Allu Arjun took on Instagram to share the song poster with its release details: #OMGDaddy Full Song on 22nd Nov @ 04.05 pm

Talking about the poster, one gets to see Allu Arjun all dressed up in a stylish way as he teams a pair of sunglasses with his ensemble. The actor is seen seated on the staircase and giving him a company is female cops. They can be seen showcasing a cool step with their hands which is quite sure to go on-trend once the full version of the song releases.

The music for OMG Daddy is been composed by S.Thaman.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the film has actress Pooja Hegde opposite Allu Arjun in lead. The romantic drama also has actress Tabu in a pivotal role along with Jayaram, Murali Sharma, and others.

The Allu Arjun starrer is slated to hit big screens on 12th January on occasion of Makar Sankranthi in Telugu and Malayalam languages.

