Arjun Rampal & Mehr Jessica Get Divorced Post 21 Years Of Togetherness

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessica are finally legally separated after a family court in Bandra granted them divorce by mutual consent on Tuesday. Principal judge Shailaja Sawant granted the couple divorce under the Special Marriage Act, nearly six months after they had approached the court to dissolve their marriage, by consent, on April 30, 2019.

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessica were one of Bollywood’s most loved couples who fell head over heels in love with each other during their modeling days. However, not every ending is a happy one and unfortunately, things turned sour between the couple and they eventually parted ways.

In an elaborate post, Arjun and Mehr had said, “We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey.”

While the exact terms of the divorce are not known yet, a certain report in Mumbai Mirror says that the daughters of the couple, Mahikaa and Myra, will live with their mother Mehr at their duplex in Bandra. For the unversed, rumors of trouble in paradise for the former supermodels began doing rounds from 2011 but it was only in 2018 that the duo officially announced their separation with Arjun Rampal moving out of their shared apartment into a rented 2BHK flat.

