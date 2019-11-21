WOW! Daughter Ira Khan To Soon Direct Aamir Khan In A Film?

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news for the past few days for a very big reason. Ira recently made her debut as a director with a theatrical play titled ‘Euripides’ Medea‘.

Euripides’ Medea features actress Hazel Keech in the lead role. While everyone was expecting Ira will be venturing into acting, she surprised us all by showing interest in staying behind the lens and donning the director’s hat.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the star kid was asked how much involvement Aamir Khan and Reena take in her career. Ira said that the duo let her decide what she wants to so. But they make sure that their kids are doing something good and not just sitting on a couch and watching TV. Ira added, “If there are any questions or suggestions, I do ask them, but otherwise, we are free to choose our own path.”

Considering Ira Khan wants to be a director, will she direct her superstar dad? Ira was quick to answer, “Maybe someday when I have a better understanding of the craft. Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that’s not specifically for my dad, but applies to everyone. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is really well-read, like everybody else in the family. So, when I’m sure about myself, I will think about directing him.”

The aspiring director also added that as a person she is also control freak like her dad but in a good way. Ira added that whenever they are given some work or project, they are entirely focused on it and forget everything that’s happening around.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!