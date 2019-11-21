Marjaavaan Box Office Day 6: Stays Over The 3 Crore Mark Yet Again

It was yet another good day for Marjaavaan as the Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria-Riteish Deshmukh starrer stayed over the 3 crores mark. There is good hold all through the week when compared with the opening day of 7.03 crores and if today also the collections are sustained in the same range, one can expect reasonable numbers tomorrow as well as the film enters the second week.

With Wednesday collections turning out to be 3.16 crores, the film now stands at 35.34 crores. The first week should close around the 38 crores mark and from there its journey towards the 50 crores milestone would begin.

Sidharth Malhotra would now be super excited for the release of his next film, Shershaah. That one is a Karan Johar production no less and is a biggie. It carries good potential to cater to class as well as mass audience and once the promo is out, the target would be set for the film’s box office performance.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

