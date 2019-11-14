Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: OMG Daddy Video Song To Be Out On THIS Date

The teaser of the third track titled OMG Daddy from Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which was revealed today morning has been garnering good response from cine-goers. The teaser has gained a whopping 1.7 million views with 80K plus upvotes on Youtube.

Post receiving overwhelming response, views, and upvotes on Youtube for the first two songs from the film. The makers have a lot of expectations from the third track too. The full song of ‘OMG Daddy’ which will be revealed on 22nd November features Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, apart from Allu Arjun, the romantic drama also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Murali Sharma along with others.

The Allu Arjun starrer is been directed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is been produced by Allu Aravind and S.Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine creations.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is slated to hit big screens on 12th January on occasion of Makar Sankranthi in Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Post Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun will kickstart his next which has been tentatively titled AA20. The film will be helmed by Sukumar and revolves around red sandalwood mafia.

AA20 has Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in lead. The young actress in the film will be seen in a completely different avatar, as she will be seen donning the role of a village belle. If reports are to be believed the film will have Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

The action-thriller is bankrolled by Mythri movie makers.

