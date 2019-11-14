Happy Children’s Day 2019: Bipasha Basu Shares Her ‘Mini’ Version & Her Swag Is On Point As Ever

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Bipasha Basu has shared black-and-white photographs of her childhood, to take fans on a journey down memory lane.

The actress also thanked her parents for making her childhood “precious and amazing”.

A black-and-white photo on Instagram shows little Bipasha posing for a picture along with her elder sister. She captioned it: “Mini me and my Swag While didi is trying to look camera friendly. My childhood is precious and amazing thanks to my awesome parents and family Happy Children’s Day #blessed”.

In another post, the actress shared a collage of a couple of black and white photos. One is her wedding pic where she is dressed up as the quintessential Bengali bride and the other, her childhood photo where she has been dressed up like a bride.

“Me in my dressy best Then and Now #loveyourself #childhood #blessed #happychildrensday,” Bipasha captioned the photo.

Husband Karan Singh Grover commented on Bipasha’s wedding photo, saying: “Cutest bou ever! Then and Now!”

