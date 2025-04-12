A fair amount of time has passed since Bipasha Basu was last seen setting the screen on fire; meanwhile, her last Instagram story has created buzz among fans. With Race 4 gearing up, the actress recently sent the fandom into a tizzy by posting a cryptic and nostalgic throwback, after which many started believing that she is preparing for a long-awaited comeback.

Bipasha’s Post Feels Like More Than Just Nostalgia

Bipasha Basu earlier this week posted on her Instagram a video of the legendary Race song “Race Saanson Ki” on her story. According to reports, the clip was initially posted by a fan page on Instagram and sees the lead cast grooving to the song. What’s even more interesting is that the actress didn’t provide any caption or comment to the story, and it has created further speculation in fans’ minds.

In spite of this, fans were quick to join the dots, particularly with Race 4 already in the news. It’s also important to mention that Bipasha was an integral part of both Race and Race 2, and she became an integral face for the franchise. Nevertheless, at the moment, there is no confirmation about her participation in Race 4.

What We Know About Race 4 So Far

Producer Ramesh Taurani recently confirmed that Race 4 is in development, with Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra being considered for lead roles. Taurani clarified that no other actors have been officially approached at this stage. Taking to his social media handle, he stated:

“We would like to clarify that we are currently in discussions only with Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra for the next instalment of the Race franchise (Race 4), which is currently in its scripting phase. No other male or female actors have been approached at this stage. We sincerely request the media and social media pages to avoid engaging with false news and to wait for an official confirmation from our PR team.”

Still, Bipasha’s recent social media post has sparked hope among fans. Whether her story was a cheeky tease or a subtle confirmation, one thing is clear: the excitement is building. Her return could be the perfect jolt of nostalgia the franchise needs. And if this really is her comeback cue, then Race 4 just got a whole lot more exciting.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Ektaa Kapoor Shares Interesting Anecdote On Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture: “We Couldn’t Buy The Rights”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News