Tabu Spills Beans About Her Beauty Secrets & You Should Definitely Take Notes

Even in her 40s, Tabu has a radiant, healthy skin that belies her age. She is absolutely big on the beauty basics and we are sure people want to know her secrets. The actress looked absolutely stunning in Andhadhun and it seemed like she didn’t age a bit from the last time we saw her on the big screen.

Tabu spilled the beans and revealed how she manages to look this flawless. She revealed that she is very careful about the products that she uses on her face and also loves her hair a lot. Tabu revealed her mom’s secret that she swears by and said, “I swear by the advice I received from my mother — drink lots of water, exercise regularly and always have a positive attitude. When I get the time, I love going on long walks. They instantly lift my spirits.”

Talking about the products she always has in her bag, Tabu revealed, “I always ensure that I have my lip gloss, a kajal pencil, perfume, a bright red lipstick (you never know when the occasion calls for bright lips!) and a tiny tub of Vaseline.”

Tabu also revealed that she makes her own scrub. “I have sensitive skin so I’m not one for facials or chemical body scrubs. I prefer making my own body scrub. I use sea salt and Vaseline as a pre-bath exfoliator. It works especially well to take care of tanned skin and dark patches on your elbows and knees,” said Tabu.

On the work front, Tabu will be seen in Kartik Aaryan – Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. She is also a part of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy starring Ishaan Khatter.

