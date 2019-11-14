Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor shared a childhood photograph of himself with brothers Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

Rishi on Wednesday took to Twitter, where he shared a throwback black-and-white picture of himself along with Anil and Boney among many others sipping on cola. He called it the “original Coca Cola advertisement”.

Rishi Kapoor Shares A Throwback Picture With Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor & It’s Pure Nostalgia

“Original “Coca Cola” advertisement. Boney Kapoor, Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor(photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed),” he captioned the image.

In September, Rishi returned to India after undergoing medical treatment in New York.

On the work front, he was last seen on screen in “102 Not Out” alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

