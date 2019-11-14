Bookmark Deepika Padukone’s First Wedding Anniversary Sabyasachi Sari For Your Special Day

Deepika Padukone is an epitome of beauty and she has been an inspiration to many when it comes to fashion. From an airport look to a red carpet arrival, Deepika has always experimented with her style and never refrained from trying something bold. While we love her in these western outfits, there is nothing better than seeing the Padmaavat actress in traditional wear.

Deepika celebrated her first anniversary with Ranveer Singh today and stepped out in a red Sabyasachi sari that even you can wear when you head out for one such event. The actress was visiting the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh with her hubby Ranveer and looked absolutely ethereal in the sari. The sari was a fit outfit for such a temple visit and it is one outfit every traditional bride needs to bookmark for her special day.

Deepika chose to wear a red sari that was accentuated with floral jaal motifs in gold. While the sari was a highlight in itself, it was the drape of Deepika’s sari that stole our heart. The statement zari border extending all the way to the pallu gave a bold look to the sari and suited really well on the actress. Padukone matched the sari with a high-neck blouse in the identical tone of red.

In line with her red silk sari, the choice of jewellery to go with the sari was also quite impressive. Deepika chose solid gold statement jewellery that perfectly complemented her traditional look. She wore a temple-style rani haar, a choker with uncut diamonds and matching jhumkas. She also added a pair of regal kadas.

Unlike her bold and beautiful sari, Deepika kept her makeup and hair to minimal. It was an effortless combination of coral red lip colour, a hint of blush and a classic loose bun. She topped the look with bright red sindoor and a pretty smile.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen with Ranveer in Kabir Kahn’s ’83. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika will essay the role of his wife. Apart from this film, Deepika will be seen in Meghana Gulzar’s Chhapaak while Ranveer has Takht, Jayeshbhai Zordaar in his kitty.

