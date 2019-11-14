Pink Is Taking A Break From Music & The Reason Will Shock You!

Singer Pink has confirmed that she will be taking a break from music for at least a year.

The 40-year-old singer has spent the past two years on the road with her successful Beautiful Trauma World Tour and Pink is now looking in a different direction for her future, reports mirror.co.uk.

The singer arrived at the Country Music Association Awards for 2019 with her kids – eight-year-old daughter Willow and two-year-old son Jameson – in tow as she and husband Carey Hart made the event a family affair.

Speaking about her future on the red carpet, Pink said: “It’s time to do something else for a minute.”

Ahead of the ceremony, Pink posed for pictures with Hart and their two kids, daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 3.

Earlier at an award show, the singer urged her fans to get involved with causes they hold near and dear. She said, “I know that one person can make a difference,’ she said. ‘You feel like you don’t matter, feel like your life doesn’t matter? Get involved … you can’t tell me Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Gloria Steinem, Anita Hill, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg – tell me one person can’t make a difference.”

Pink has been very vocal about the things that bother her and has helped many people with her music. Pink’s sabbatical will definitely be hard for her fans.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!