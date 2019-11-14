Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Song Teaser Of 'OMG Daddy' Featuring Allu Arjun's Children Ayaan & Arha Looks Adorable

Allu Arjun fans just can’t contain their excitement, as finally teaser of the third track OMG Daddy from their favourite star’s upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been unveiled. The Stylish Star’s fans have been trending #OMGDaddyTeaser from yesterday all over the internet.

On the occasion of Children’s day, the makers found it a perfect date to unveil the teaser of OMG Daddy. What makes this song special is Allu Arjun’s children. The teaser features the actor’s son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

One gets to see Ayaan and Arha at their best pulling off some unique steps in the teaser which makes them look very cute and adorable with their innocence.

The OMG Daddy song is a promotional track from the film which has been composed by Thaman.S

The first two songs from the film, unplugged version of Samajavaragamana & party track Ramuloo Ramulaa have been well accepted by cine-goers and music lovers.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, apart from Allu Arjun, the romantic drama also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Murali Sharma along with others.

The Allu Arjun starrer is been directed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is been produced by Allu Aravind and S.Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine creations.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is slated to hit big screens on 12th January on occasion of Makar Sankranthi in Telugu and Malayalam languages.

