Sara Ali Khan On Mom Amrita Singh: “She’s Never Let Fame Get To Her”

Sara Ali Khan has been the most influential and natural actress since her debut. She knows how to balance her personal and professional life. Recently, in an interview with a leading magazine, Sara opened up about the inspiration she gets from her mother.

“She’s my go-to for career advice and everything. She’s been a balanced actor, she’s never let fame get to her. My favourite thing about her is that she knows how to juggle work and life. When she would return home from a shoot, she’d still make time for us.”

Furthermore she adds, “She’s trying to teach me to balance things too, which is very important. She has always given me the truth – the good and bad equally,”.

The young star already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated revenue of 30 crores this year alone and brands range from sports brands to jewellery brands which shows how versatile she is.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali ‘s next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in ‘Coolie No.1’, both of which are slated to release next year.

