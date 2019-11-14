Mardaani 2 Trailer: Rani Mukerji Shows Us The Horrifying Reality & It’s Not For The Faint-Hearted

The trailer of Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji is out. The film is the sequel to Rani’s 2014 film Mardaani. The first film was based on the issue of human trafficking and received rave response from the audience.

Coming to Mardaani 2 trailer, it gets more brutal, ruthless and painful to watch. However, that’s the reality which can’t be denied. Rani is back as the powerful cop Shivani Shivaji Roy who is assigned the duty to capture a 21-year-old merciless boy who targets woman.

The trailer starts with a girl taking a lift from a man who brutally rapes and murders her, leaving her bruised body open on the streets. The 21-year-old villain, who is not revealed in the trailer but is only shown talking on the phone, challenges Shivani to get hold of him. He also threatens her that he will torture more and more women while she will be hunting them.

The 2 minutes 15 seconds trailer is quite extreme as well as horrifying and it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Mardaani 2 is directed and written by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra’s YRF. It will hit the screens on December 13, 2019.

Earlier while talking to IANS, about the film, the director had stated, “Rani as Shivani will be seen in a massive showdown with a 21-year-old villain who is an embodiment of pure evil. He is a dangerous criminal who targets women.”

