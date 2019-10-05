Mardaani 2 Teaser On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

After entertaining the audience with the slice of life flick – Hitchki, Rani Mukerji is all set to return as a badass policewoman in Mardaani 2. Her fans have been eagerly waiting to see Rani in this avatar and the recently released teaser is just adding up to this anticipation. The teaser gives a quick sneak peek into Rani’s character and it will not leave you disappointed.

The newly released teaser has now made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section and it is sure shot to fetch huge numbers of votes. The teaser is packed with some really hard-hitting dialogues and action. Rani delivers crackling one-liners and her rugged avatar wins you away. She is seen beating up a person mercilessly at the end of the teaser, giving you chills. The much-awaited cop thriller will see Rani reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2.

Check out the teaser below:

Rani had delivered an outstanding performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani. She took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket in the first part so naturally the actor will be taking on another sturdy villain this time. Director Gopi Puthran revealed, “Rani as Shivani will be seen in a massive showdown with a 21-year-old villain who is an embodiment of pure evil. He is a dangerous criminal who targets women.”

In case, you liked the teaser or not, please give your valuable feedback by voting in the poll below.

The team of Mardaani 2 have still not disclosed who the antagonist is in Mardaani 2. Looking back at the prequel, this is assured that Aditya Chopra has surely chosen an exceptionally talented actor to become an embodiment of evil.

The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi, who was the writer of the first Mardaani film. Mardaani 2 was shot extensively in Jaipur and Kota in Rajasthan. The film will release on December 13, this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!