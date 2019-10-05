SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 13’s Koena Mitra’s BIG Revelation: “Possessive Ex-Boyfriend Locked Me In The Bathroom.. Said Will Burn My Passport”

Recently, a lot of unexpected revelation have come out in terms of celebrities and their personal relation. While Faisal Khan was accused of cheating by girlfriend Muskaan Kataria, Uttaran fame Tina Datta too opened up about her abusive relationship. Now, Koena Mitra who is currently a contestant in Bigg Boss 13 has opened up about her possessive ex-boyfriend who once locked her in a bathroom.

In a segment of the show, Koena was seen in a conversation with her fellow contestants and opened up about the entire saga when she was asked whether she’s in a relationship. Koena not only revealed that she’s single but opened about the time when her Turkey based ex-boyfriend locked her in a bathroom out of his possessive nature.

The actress revealed that once when she was about to leave for work, her boyfriend locked her in the apartment’s bathroom because he didn’t want her to go. Furthermore, he would continuously insist her to meet his parents. When she mockingly asked him what he’ll do after they get married, he replied that he would take her to Turkey and burn her passport, so she could never come back. That left her horrified and post the breakup, it took her time to get out of the troubled relationship and for almost 3 years – the actress didn’t dare to date anyone.

Meanwhile, this year’s Bigg Boss also witnesses other TV celebrities like Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Dalljeit Kaur amongst others who have entered the house.

Actress Ameesha Patel has turned out to be a twist for the season as she’s taking over the role of a ‘Maalkin’ of the house.

Like every year, this year too, Salman Khan has turned the host and will appear every weekend.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!