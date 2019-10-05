Bigg Boss 13’s first Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be airing today and the fans are pretty excited about it. Host Salman Khan will be telling the contestants about their performance in the house. But, guess what? Former BB contestant and actress Hina Khan will also join Salman for this special episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Hina Khan will be seen in Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode where she will have fun with Salman Khan and the housemates. This is the fourth time Hina has been a part of Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan in the past few years. Hina Khan has been a part of it for seasons 10, 11, 12 and now 13.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share photos with the superstar, Salman Khan. In her caption, Hina called this meet ‘our little tradition’. Hina wrote, “When Miss Khan met Mr Khan… It’s always a pleasure to share the stage with you Salman… Meeting you since four seasons now in #BiggBoss #LuckyMe #OurLittleTradition #WeekEndKaWaar #Season10,11,12,13

Hina Khan had participated in Bigg Boss during the 12th season with host Salman Khan. The actress performed tasks and games with dedication in the house and made it to the finale. Khan was the first runner-up and Shilpa Shinde won the 12th season.

Currently, Hina is shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film. She will be making her Bollywood debut with the same. Khan is also a part of Indo-Hollywood film titled The Country of the Blind, based on a novel of the same name by HG Wells.

