No More Taimur Ali Khan Pictures Now? The Munchkin Has Learned To Say No

Saif Ali Khan might be known for his great acting skills but his little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan definitely steals the limelight when he is around. The 2-year-old is a media sensation and is everybody’s favourite kid around. Taimur often rules the headlines for his cute videos and pictures but it looks like it might just stop.

Yes, you read that right. The little cutie who used to wave hello to the media will now not get clicked so often. According to father Saif Ali Khan, Taimur has now learned to say ‘no pictures please’ and he is quite happy about not being in front of the cameras.

Saif revealed that earlier a complaint was filed by his neighbours against the paparazzi that used to stand in front of his house for hours. Police had to intervene in the matter and Saif had then requested the paps to stay away from their place. Ever since then no paps stand in front of the house and Taimur is pretty happy about it as well.

Talking to Times Now earlier, Saif spoke about his son and appended that he was a ‘nature boy’. “It’s nice in a place like Pataudi and sees farm animals. When he is abroad, you know he loves to go to petting zoos and things like this. He’s quite a nature boy; it’s good that way. He loves running around outside barefoot which is what I would have wanted,” said Saif.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Laal Kaptaan where he will essay the role of a Naga Sadhu. He is also a part of Ajay Devgn starrer Tanahji: The Unsung Warrior.

