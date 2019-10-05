WATCH: Rajkummar Rao Dancing To Vidya Balan’s ‘Aami Je Tomar’ Will Leave You In Splits

Rajkummar Rao is known for his impeccable choice of films and performances. Now, the actor is all geared up for his third release of 2019 – Made in China. The film also stars Mouni Roy in the lead role.

Rajkummar has started the promotions of his films and he will be appearing on Maniesh Paul’s show, Movie Masti as well. On the show, Raj will be seen dancing to the song Aami Je Tomar from Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar’s 2010 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and a video of the same has surfaced online as well. While Vidya’s dance in the film stunned us, Rajkummar’s performance will leave you in splits.

A source from the sets informed DNA, “One of the game rounds is Zara Zara Guess Me where team members have to wear a bodysuit so that the signature step is not that clear and easy to guess by the third team member, who is wearing canners. Rajkummar went all out and performed the classical dance and the hook step so well that the audience requested once more and he obliged. One saw a completely new side of the versatile actor.”

Recently, even the Newton actor shared the video on his Instagram page. He captioned it, “Had so much fun shooting for this episode with @manieshpaul and the team of #MovieMastiwithManieshPaul and with my wonderful partner @sonamkapoor. #MadeInChina This Diwali. 💥💥❤️”. Check it out:

Watch the video below:

Coming to Made in China, along with Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao, and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens during Diwali this year.

