Laal Kaptaan: Saif Ali Khan Reveals What Was The Most Challenging Part About Essaying A Naga Sadhu

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Sacred Games 2 and the audience was in awe of his performance. The actor can embody any character perfectly and his next offering – Laal Kaptaan – is a proof of it. Saif will be seen essaying the role of a Naga Sadhu in this film and people are quite excited to see what the film will look like.

Talking about his character and what challenges he has faced, Saif told Zoom that the toughest part of playing a Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan was actually figuring the guy out. He said: “The most difficult part was figuring out ‘who this person is’. There is this monstrous-looking guy who has to do this thing. It’s like a Western, an Italian Western, done in an Indianised way, set in an extremely wild period.”

“The time when the East India company is taking over, the Mughal Empire is collapsing… so there were pockets of power and everybody was shifting, fighting… things were changing. Nobody was secure, everything was up in the air, kingdoms and princes were lost and made. Hired guns were riding out,” added Saif.

He further added, “So, if you got a guy like that, who is like, I think, part animal, he has to growl and, say lines, he has to deliver expressions, so to find the soul of the character.. to find what kind of guy, this is the hardest thing. I remember what the sound recordist told me. After a couple of days of shooting, he said that ‘you are not sounding like the guy’.”

He concluded by saying that “You should spend some time by yourself”. I spent a lot of time in the bathroom, not on the pot, but in front of the mirror. I had nice hotel suites in lovely places, we shot all over Rajasthan in these castles. One of the hotels had this big bathroom. I remember spending half the night there just to get the growl right. I was smoking and thinking who this guy is. It took a couple of days. The hard part was to figure out who this guy was and how to play this character.”

Directed by Navdeep Singh, Laal Kaptaan is a vengeance thriller, which tells the saga of a Naga Sadhu who is also a bounty hunter. The film is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Productions. The film will release on October 18.

