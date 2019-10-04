Riverdale 4 Promo: Archie, Betty, Jugheads & Others Bid An Emotional Farewell To Fred Andrews AKA Luke Perry

Riverdale is all set to give the fans yet another thrilling season 4. The teenage spy thriller stars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and KJ Apa in the lead roles. In Riverdale 4, one of the important characters Fred Andrews, Archie’s dad’s death leaves everyone heartbroken.

Late actor Luke Perry played Fred Andrews’ role. The actor passed away on March 4, 2019, due to stroke. His death shattered everyone, including fans and many Hollywood celebs.

The makers of Riverdale didn’t want to replace Luke’s character in the show. Hence, the track of Fred Andrews will be shown in Riverdale 4. In a new promo, Archie and his friends get emotional as they bid goodbye to one of the best people in their twisted town.

Lili’s character Betty tells her friends that Fred Andrews was a father to everyone.

Watch the promo below:

Watching Fred Andrews’ funeral will be very heartbreaking for all Riverdale and Luke Perry’s fans. He was one of the pillars of the show and a positive character. It’s surely a huge loss.

Meanwhile, coming to the fourth season, after exposing the cult, Archie, Betty, Jugheads and Veronica decide to chill together. However, a lot happens during their holiday and the makers have promised more darkness and drama in the upcoming season.

Riverdale 4 will be airing from October 10 on The CW.

Are you looking forward to the fourth season of Riverdale? Let us know in the comments below.

