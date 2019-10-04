The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Speaks On Similarities Between Reel & Real Life Parents!

Priyanka Chopra during The Sky Is Pink promotions spoke fondly about her family how they stood for her. The actress is making a comeback to Hindi films after almost four years with The Sky Is Pink. She is right busy with the promotions and recently drawing parallels between the film and her real-life, she had some beautiful things to say them.

Priyanka spoke about how the on-screen couple played by her and Farhan Akhtar are similar to her parents and she can related to the script.

Priyanka said, “My parents were like that with me. They stood by me and supported me over their own dreams and ambitions. They sacrificed their lives so that I could have mine and I feel like in this cynical world today, where we somehow become solitary from our families.”

“This is the kind of family film that reminds you, how important family is and how important the support of your family is. I found that just so beautiful, especially in the world of today,” she added.

The Sky Is Pink follows the life of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker born with immune-deficient disorder and died at the age of 18. The film also explores the life of Aisha’s parents and how they stood by Aditi all the time.

Staring Priyanka, Farhan, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is set to release on October 11, 2019.

