Demi Lovato Apologises After Getting Bashed For Accepting Free Trip To Israel

Pop star Demi Lovato has said sorry to fans for accepting a free trip to Israel, where she was baptised in the Jordan river.

Demi took to Instagram to reveal her feelings, in a post that she has since deleted, according to a report in “pagesix.com”.

“I’m extremely frustrated,” said Demi, 27, who was raised a Christian. “I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone. With that being said, I’m sorry if I’ve hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention.”

Demi added that she had no idea her trip would garner the kind of negative attention as it did. She said her intention was not to generate controversy with her visit to Israel.

Shortly after Demi posted pictures of her trip to Israel, many American fans felt the gesture was akin to being an act of support on Demi’s part towards Israel at a time when that country was in a state of conflict with Palestine.

Insisting that her trip was in no way meant to be a political statement, the singer apologised to fans for not being “more educated” about world politics..

“This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT. Now I realize it hurt people and for that I’m sorry. Sorry I’m not more educated, and sorry for thinking this trip was just a spiritual experience. I’d rather get in trouble for being authentic to myself than staying quiet to please other people,” she added, according to “justjared.com”.

Demi also said that she has chosen to tender an apology to fans because she felt it was “right”, and “against all advice” by her team.

Earlier in the week, the singer had shared several photographs from her sponsored trip, which included a stop to Yad Vashem — the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.

Although the snapshots from her trip were still on her profile page at the time of going to press, she has since turned off the comments.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!