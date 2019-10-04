Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan Says, “Bidding Goodbye To Komolika Was Difficult”

Last year, Hina Khan ruled hearts with her performance as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, in April this year, the actress had to quit the show to focus on her Bollywood career.

After Hina Khan walked out of the show, her fans hoped that once she is done shooting her film, she will be back. But recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress confirmed that she won’t be back on the show. She is replaced with Aamna Sharif as new Komolika.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan shared that it was difficult for her to bid goodbye to the show. Khan told the portal, “Goodbyes are always difficult, that too when you have given a lot to the character. I always give a lot to my character, I don’t just pick up any project and do it for the heck of it. If I take up a character, I give my heart and soul to it and with Komolika, I did that. I added my own flavour, my own swag, and then gave my hashtag #KomoSwag, so it became very popular.”

Hina further added, “But, I did work a lot on that character. There was huge baggage on me, I knew it was not a fresh show. I knew that someone has made it so iconic and big, Urvashi, so it was a bigger challenge for me, stepping into the shoes of something like that and getting accepted, was not easy but fortunately, it worked out. However, I did not have the time and they instantly want to introduce Komolika in the show, it did not work out.”

Currently, Hina Khan is busy with the shooting of Vikram Bhatt’s movie. The film will mark her entry in Bollywood.

