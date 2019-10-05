WHOA! Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock Returns To The WWE Wrestling Ring

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, officially announced his retirement from WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) two months back in August. He appeared in Wrestlemania 32 in a match against Erick Rowan. But to the surprise of his loyal fans across the globe, the star wrestler appeared on Friday Night SmackDown.

On an auspicious occasion of 20th anniversary of WWE SmackDown, the show opened with a special segment. Thereafter in a match, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley. In a post-match speech, The King Baron interrupted Lynch. Soon after that, out of nowhere, the iconic catchphrase “If you smell what The Rock is cookin” electrified the arena and The Rock returned to the ring after two months.

He insulted The King Baron and also served The King Corbin with people’s elbow and Rock bottom.

Hope we get to see some more action from our beloved wrestling star!

Recently Dwayne wished his special fan on a birthday. He wished Grandma Grover who turned 100 on Wednesday. In the video, he wished and thanked grandma for being his fan, to which her reaction was hard to miss.

In the video, Dwayne said, “I hear you’re a very big fan of mine, which I’m so honored by the way… that you’re a fan and I believe you’re in Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia. I’m sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!