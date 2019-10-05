Recently, the government decided to chop down the lungs of Mumbai – The Aarey forest, for the construction of Mumbai Metro. Many people came down to protest this decision and requested the government to reverse its decision. But last night just proved that the government is going ahead with its decision and celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker were pretty angry about it.

During midnight, when half the city was asleep, the government officials chopped down 400 trees without anyone noticing it. Video of this brutal step surfaced online in no time and people are now agitated about what happened. Film stars like Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza took to social media to expresses their outrage.

Aarey Protest: Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker React To 400 Tress Being Cut Down Last Night
Aarey Protest: Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker & Celebs Fight Against  'Destruction Of 400 Trees During Midnight

Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai

Dia Mirza also reacted on this step with a series of tweets. She began with, “Isn’t this illegal!?! This is happening at #Aarey right now. Why? How? @AUThackeray @mybmc @CMOMaharashtra @TOIIndiaNews @MumbaiMirror @fayedsouza @VishalDadlani @ShraddhaKapoor”

She further wrote, “There is supposed to be a 15 day waiting period after permission is granted and notice has been uploaded on the official website. But there is no waiting here. Our trees are being cut as citizens desperately plead to STOP this! @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar #Aarey”

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani also took to Twitter and said, “#AareyForest is being murdered right now, in the dead of night. @narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis , please don’t do this. Please make one call and get this stopped, at least until the SC has a chance to review the…”

Swara Bhasker, who is known for her bold opinions, wrote, “And it’s begun! #AareyForest #AareyColony being destroyed”

As cutting down of trees began at midnight, locals and social activists reached Aarey to oppose against it. Yesterday, Bombay High Court has released all the petitions against BMC and the state government’s decision to clear the forest area.

