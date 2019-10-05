Aarey Protest: Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker & Celebs Fight Against  ‘Destruction Of 400 Trees During Midnight

Recently, the government decided to chop down the lungs of Mumbai – The Aarey forest, for the construction of Mumbai Metro. Many people came down to protest this decision and requested the government to reverse its decision. But last night just proved that the government is going ahead with its decision and celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker were pretty angry about it.

During midnight, when half the city was asleep, the government officials chopped down 400 trees without anyone noticing it. Video of this brutal step surfaced online in no time and people are now agitated about what happened. Film stars like Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza took to social media to expresses their outrage.

Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai

Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 5, 2019

Dia Mirza also reacted on this step with a series of tweets. She began with, “Isn’t this illegal!?! This is happening at #Aarey right now. Why? How? @AUThackeray @mybmc @CMOMaharashtra @TOIIndiaNews @MumbaiMirror @fayedsouza @VishalDadlani @ShraddhaKapoor”

She further wrote, “There is supposed to be a 15 day waiting period after permission is granted and notice has been uploaded on the official website. But there is no waiting here. Our trees are being cut as citizens desperately plead to STOP this! @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar #Aarey”

There is supposed to be a 15 day waiting period after permission is granted and notice has been uploaded on official website. But there is no waiting here. Our trees are being cut as citizens desperately plead to STOP this! @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar #Aarey https://t.co/nmVP7WllI7 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 4, 2019

This is citizen love, peace and solidarity for nature 💚 United by nature, United for nature. #Aarey https://t.co/O4Jfd4cV20 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 5, 2019

400 trees have been cut in the dead of the night. As citizens sang and joined hands in unity pleading to STOP this massacre. Can’t you see they are UNITED by love!?! Love for nature. Love for our children and our future. #Aarey #ClimateAction #ActNow #ChangeIsComing pic.twitter.com/7XCwSeaqDT — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 5, 2019

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani also took to Twitter and said, “#AareyForest is being murdered right now, in the dead of night. @narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis , please don’t do this. Please make one call and get this stopped, at least until the SC has a chance to review the…”

#AareyForest is being murdered right now, in the dead of night. @narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis , please don't do this. Please make one call and get this stopped, at least until the SC has a chance to review the… https://t.co/TDdh8cr8ho — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 4, 2019

Swara Bhasker, who is known for her bold opinions, wrote, “And it’s begun! #AareyForest #AareyColony being destroyed”

As cutting down of trees began at midnight, locals and social activists reached Aarey to oppose against it. Yesterday, Bombay High Court has released all the petitions against BMC and the state government’s decision to clear the forest area.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!