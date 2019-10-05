Bigg Boss 12 Winner Dipika Kakar Hospitalized – Here’s What Went Wrong!

One of Colors’ and television’s favourite bahu for a very very long time, Sasural Simar Ka Actress Dipika Kakar is back in the headlines but for an unfortunate reason this time. The Bigg Boss 12 winner has been hospitalized, and her caring as ever – husband Shoaib Ibrahim has been praying for his speedy recovery.

Shoaib took to Instagram himself and broke the unfortunate news today. In fact, Dipika is been undergoing treatment for a week. While the reasons are still under wraps, it is being said that her hectic shooting schedule led to her ill situation. The actress after a break returned to TV with Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, and is back to impressing fans with her tremendous acting skills.

Dipika’s hubby Shoaib is super loving which was even seen during the guest episodes of Bigg Boss where he would always defend her actions with the utmost respect. He even wrote a sweet message on his Insta post which read, “Bas ab jaldi theek ho jao yaar bachcha.. Pray for her speedy recovery”

Check out the post below:

Soon after the picture went live, fans, as well as the Industry members, were left in shock and left their wishes for her speedy recovery of the actress.

Diya Aur Baati fame Dipika Singh wrote, “Get well soon dear. Wish you a speedy recovery. Prayers & best wishes to you.”

“Get well soon @ms.dipika lots of love and God Bless,” wrote Vikas Kalantri

Meanwhile, Dipika won hearts on the reality TV show, Bigg Boss, with fans raving her about playing the game with respect and dignity. She turned out to be the winner leaving behind some strong contestants like Cricketer Sreesanth, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse amongst others!

