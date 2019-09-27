Marjaavaan Trailer On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

After the grand success of Ek Villain, the return of clash between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in Marjaavaan was something the movie buffs are eagerly waiting for. A few days ago, the makers revealed interesting looks of the characters and yesterday the trailer too was dropped.

The newly released trailer is now making to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section and it is sure shot to fetch huge numbers of votes. The trailer takes you back to 90’s era, days when Amitabh Bachchan’s angry young man took over the nation. Sidharth delivers crackling one-liners and machoism sways you away. The romantic angle between Tara Sutaria and Sid is the solace amidst the maar-dhaad. Just like Ek Villain, Riteish takes away the cake here too by delivering some striking dialogues and looks menacing even in his dwarf look.

Check out the trailer below:

Apart from the performances and dialogues, the music too makes a good impression. On the whole, it could be said that Milap Zaveri is ready to serve a masala entertainer to the audience.

Marjaavaan Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Marjaavaan is one of the anticipated releases with Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, in lead roles. As promised by director Milap Zaveri, the first look posters which were revealed in last month, suggests that the movie is a mass entertainer.

One of those posters features Sid in an angry man look with holding a gun. Another one features baddie Riteish with his surprising dwarf look, which grabbed all the attention. The third one was a face-off between the two actors.

Also, right before the trailer release, one poster featuring Sidharth and Tara was unveiled yesterday. It showed a rugged, injured Malhotra, While you can see Tara only sideways. She definitely stole the show with her elegant look.

