War Box Office: Tiger Shroff Set To Rule In Star Ranking By Beating Ayushmann Khurrana & Others!

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War box office is all set to do fireworks on the big screen. The movie is arriving mid-week, next Wednesday. Though it will face a stiff competition from Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Hollywood release Joker, the movie is said to witnessing a buzz of altogether different level.

Advance bookings have opened for War from today and the initial trends are amazing. Right from the action sequences, the dance face-off to the huge scale it has been shot, the movie is making noises for all the right reasons and minimally expected to cross 200 Crores in lifetime run.

If War manages to touch 200 Crore mark at the box office, there will be big changes in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index. Tiger Shroff is currently at 16th position and given the hype plus wide release, the movie is a contender to score a double century. And if it turns out to be the case, Tiger will be credited with 200 points and topple Sushant Singh Rajput (200 points), Vicky Kaushal (200 points), John Abraham (200 points) and Ayushmann Khurrana (250 points) in star ranking, to grab 11th spot below Varun Dhawan.

Now, let’s wait and see how the journey of the movie unfolds at the box office.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War is releasing on 2nd October 2019. It also features Vaani Kapoor in key role.

