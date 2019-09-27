Duchess Meghan Markle Is The Queen Of Recycling Dresses & We Love Her For It!

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex announced her pregnancy last year and gave birth to the little munchkin Archie, just four months back. But instead of keeping a low profile during her pregnancy, Markle had kept herself busy with her philanthropy work and gave the paps a chance to click her at several events. But what brings us here is the fact that she is recycling those very dresses now!

Yes, you read that right! Markle embraced the pregnancy glow and stayed away from the basic prefabricated, loose maternity clothes. She went for chic ensembles for her several appearances and grabbed many eyeballs. Her maternity style became the talk of the town instinctively and we think it was only the right thing to do recycle it as one of her followers said: ” it’s an incredible message to send.” Check out the two dresses that she has re-wore recently:

Meghan was recently seen donning a blue dress for her first day at the official Royal tour of Africa. It was a beautiful £465 sky blue shirt-dress by Veronica Beard that we have already seen her it. Yes, it was not the first time we saw her wearing this dress. She had earlier worn this apparel during her visit to Tonga when she was three months pregnant last October. The only difference was that this time Meghan paired the dress with light blue heels and minimal jewelry. She even wore her hair down in her signature wave and teamed it with just a simple pair of gold earrings.

On her second day of the royal tour, Meghan attended the Youth Reception at the British High Commissioners’ residence in Cape Town. She modeled a maxi dress by Australian designer, Martin Grant. She had previously worn this striped maxi-dress on Bondi Beach, during her and Harry’s royal tour of Australia last year when she actually announced the pregnancy. The Duchess of Sussex coupled the £1,080 dress with statement earrings by South African jeweler, Nina Bosch. Check out some of her other pictures from the visit right here:

