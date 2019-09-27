Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Shakes His Leg To A Song From ‘ Kick’ & Leaves Us Super Excited For The Show

It’s time for Bigg Boss 13 and everyone is geared up to witness the madness yet again. Just like every year, Salman Khan is hosting the upcoming season and the superstar has promised that this season will be crazier and different than the previous ones.

Recently, Khan hosted a launch of BB 13 in Mumbai where he told the reporters of what to expect in this season. The makers have been making sure the contestants’ list of anything else related to the show remains a secret until it starts airing, however, pics and videos get leaked somehow.

A video of Salman Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss house is making his fans excited for the show. In this video, the actor is dancing to the song Yaar Na Miley from his film Kick (2014) on the stage. It looks like it’s the shoot of the first episode and Salman Khan looks super energized in the video.

Watch the video below:

This year, Bigg Boss 13 won’t have any commoners. Some of the celebs who are a part of BB 13 are Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Bigg Boss 13 house is set up in Mumbai this year instead of Lonavala. With so many changes, we wonder how the thirteenth season will turn out to be!

Are you excited for Bigg Boss 13? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!