“Stay Away From Politics”: Chiranjeevi’s Advice For Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan

Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy these days with the promotions of his upcoming release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor who had left movies and joined politics in 2008 in an interview stated that joining politics wasn’t that good decision which he took back then. The actor also had a piece of advice for his friends and south superstars Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan.

In an interview to Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, the actor stated that politics is not everyone’s cup of tea, especially for those who are sensitive. As he mentioned that he joined politics when he was on top of his game as an actor, hoping to do good for people, but it backfired.

As Chiranjeevi said, “When I entered politics I was the number one superstar and I left everything. I joined politics but I was defeated in my own constituency as my rival spent crores of money to defeat me. Same happened to Pawan Kalyan as well.”

The Indra actor also stated that he had expectation from Kamal Hassan’s party, but unfortunately the expectation didn’t work. And thus from his experience, he believes that there’s no place in politics for sensitive people like him, Kamal and even Rajinikanth.

As the Tagore actor said “When Kamal Haasan decided to contest elections, I thought his party would win but it did not happen. For those who are very sensitive, politics is not their cup of tea. I hope both Kamal and Rajini are not like. My advice to both of them is to not enter politics. If both of you can handle failures and setbacks and want to do something good for the people, then enter politics. One day..maybe..things may change for you. ”

Talking about his upcoming release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the magnum opus is on the verge of its release.

The film will hit the big screen on 2nd October in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The Chiranjeevi starrer also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupati, Kiccha Sudeep in pivotal roles.

The film is been directed by Surender Reddy and it is been produced by Ram Charan under Konidela production company.

